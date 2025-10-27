"We just have anxiety over this."

Grocery bills are surging again, hitting American budgets and leaving many families struggling to keep food on the table.

Food prices jumped 3.2% in the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with families across the country saying it's taking a serious toll.

A survey from The Associated Press and NORC found that 53% of Americans now list grocery costs as a major source of stress, surpassing concerns about rent, health care, and student loans.

According to NPR, prices are up 29% since early 2020, with the latest surge blamed on supply chain issues and tariffs that have made imported goods like coffee and bananas even more expensive. In August, food prices saw the biggest jump for nearly three years. For many households, the strain has become overwhelming.

"We're not going hungry," Sheila Fields, a retired nurse in Galveston, told NPR. "But we just have anxiety over this. And anxiety about our kids and our grandkids. … This is the scaredest we've ever been."

Fields noted she now hunts for discounts on food and everyday items across multiple stores.

"Like yesterday, we went to three different stores here in town," she told NPR. "And we bought only what was a really good sale. So we got no meat at all. Because it's just too high."

Experts say the price shock has reshaped how people shop. Major chains report that customers are making smaller trips, turning to store brands, and relying on coupons to stretch household budgets.

"Once prices go up, they rarely if ever come back down," Rebecca White, a bank employee who sometimes skips meals to save money, told the news outlet.

Beyond the financial stress, food waste also adds insult to injury. The U.S. discards between 30% to 40% of its food supply each year, per the Department of Agriculture.

Keeping more of that food in circulation could help to ease costs and environmental harm, since discarded food often ends up in landfills, where it releases methane gas into the atmosphere.

For those looking to save and reduce waste, Martie offers a simple, sustainable alternative. The company sells brand-name groceries and essentials for up to 80% off retail prices by rescuing overstock and surplus inventory before it goes to waste.

Shoppers can browse Martie's online store for deeply discounted staples, snacks, and other household goods — a smart way to fight inflation and ensure good food doesn't end up in the trash.

