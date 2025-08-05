Scientists develop incredible new 3D printer 'ink' using unexpected material: 'Hasn't been done before'

The ancient grain sorghum is being included in some unique modern food-making at the University of Arkansas, including work with 3D printers.

The scientists are using the grain's protein to develop an "ink" with a consistency more like toothpaste than a superfood, unlocking a new level of potential. The applications are being tabbed for food and medicine, per a university news release.

"What we've shown is that sorghum protein can be made into a novel 3D printable gel, which hasn't been done before," assistant professor Ali Ubeyitogullari said in the summary.

He also discussed the project with the University of Arkansas YouTube channel.

3D printers are being used in increasingly unique fields, from building homes to producing shoes and even animal teeth.

Sorghum is versatile and can be grown in "contrasting climate conditions," per the experts. Flour from the grain has been effectively turned into a bioink to make 3D-printed cookies, as a tasty example cited by the researchers.

It has plenty of health benefits too. The gluten-free grain can fight inflammation, reduce heart disease risk, and increase antioxidants. So far, the prime bioink mix included 25% sorghum proteins, printed at a speed of just over three-quarters of an inch per second — without turning into a blob, all per the summary.

"Due to their unique structure, these gels can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industries as a bioink to encapsulate medicine or as a carrier of hydrophobic compounds and nutrients," Ubeyitogullari said.

Sorghum has also been used to help make realistic beefsteak alternatives, protein bars, and other baked goods, according to the release.

Elsewhere, Israel's Steakholder Foods is also working on 3D-printed meat that it said is indistinguishable from the real deal. The "ink" includes lab-grown muscle and fat cells. Importantly, the process is reported by Inhabitat to use 86% less land, emit 93% less air pollution, and use 93% less fresh water than raising animals requires.

A single cow produces up to 264 pounds of heat-trapping methane each year. The 1.5 billion cattle raised specifically for meat production worldwide emit at least 231 billion pounds of methane, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

NASA reported that methane is a powerful planet-warming fume, and our overheating world is linked by the agency to increased risks for life-threatening severe weather such as floods and wildfires.

While alternative meats may not be for everyone, an easy switch is to try a more plant-based menu. It can curb pollution, save money on your grocery bill, and improve your health. Growing your own grub in a garden is a great hobby that can save even more cash, giving you more control over your food supply.

For its part, sorghum has a long history of use by humans, and researchers are continuing to study it. Now, the cost-effective crop could be leveraged through modern 3D printers to make fascinating foods of the future, all according to the University of Arkansas scientists.

"There has been a need for new … proteins that are ideally from cost-effective and sustainable protein sources for 3D printing," Ubeyitogullari said in the release.

