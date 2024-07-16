6 amazing things that can now be made with 3D printers

3D-printed creations aren't just impressive feats of engineering — they're also building a sustainable, equitable, and resilient future for all.
Get ready to have your mind blown by the power of this groundbreaking technology. Here are six amazing things that can now be made with 3D printers.
Animal teeth
Startup Arunachal Ivory and Ornaments uses 3D printing to create affordable, realistic alternatives to wild animal parts used in Indigenous dress. By curbing demand for pelts, teeth, and bones, they're helping cut the dirty gas pollution driving extreme weather that threatens Indigenous communities.
Plus, these innovative replicas make it easier than ever for tribes to keep their heritage alive.
Wind turbine blades
Researchers at Virginia Tech are revolutionizing wind turbine blade production, making this renewable energy source even more planet-friendly.
Their innovative 3D printing method and fully recyclable materials dramatically cut the waste that's normally left behind after a new wind turbine is made. Plus, streamlining blade manufacturing makes it easier to build more turbines.
More wind power means less pollution heating our planet and threatening our health. By curbing dirty, polluting gases, we can better protect our communities from dangerous heat waves, storms, and rising seas.
Shoes
Shoemaker Hilos is heating up the shoe game with a fresh approach that's kind to both the planet and your feet.
Its 3D printing tech is a step in the right direction, using way less water and slashing pollution. By keeping shoe production local and using fewer materials, the company is helping to protect our communities from the dangerous effects of dirty gases. Plus, with speedy shipping and comfy, stylish kicks, Hilos makes it a breeze to do your part for the environment.
Houses
Thanks to innovative 3D printing techniques from companies like ICON, building more sustainable and resilient homes is becoming a reality. By using local resources and advanced technology, these eco-friendly abodes generate less air pollution during construction compared to traditional methods.
The result? Homes that can withstand extreme weather events. Plus, special features like solar panels make daily life easier while reducing the dirty gas pollution that is overheating our planet.
Reefs
Want to bring more nature to your neighborhood while fighting pollution? These 3D-printed "reefs" could be the solution.
Created by Urban Reef using organic materials, they provide a perfect home for plants in urban areas. The reefs absorb harmful gases from the air, which cools down our communities and protects us from dangerous heat waves and other extreme weather.
Plus, surrounding ourselves with green boosts our mental health. While they won't replace trees, these reefs add a touch of nature to unexpected city spots.
Prosthetic Limbs
Cure Bionics' affordable 3D-printed prosthetic arms are helping both the disabled community and the greater environment. By harnessing solar energy to power these life-changing limbs, the startup is expanding access for amputees in developing regions.
Cleaner solar means less carbon and methane pollution heating our Earth — pollution that fuels extreme weather threatening our homes and harvests. Plus, empowering more people with prosthetics can improve their daily quality of life.
