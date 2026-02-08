Woman sparks outrage with social media post showing reckless behavior at US national park: 'You should be arrested'

A woman visiting Zion National Park drew criticism for putting herself at risk as she posed outside the railing of the Canyon Overlook Trail.

A video shared on the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account shows the woman holding on to the rail as she leans her torso forward with her left leg on the cliff's edge. Meanwhile, she bends her right leg to reach the top of her head and later sits on the ledge barefoot.

Viewers criticized the stunt, echoing concerns often raised by park conservation advocates that such behavior exposes tourists to hazards.

Any small miscalculation could endanger not just the person being filmed but also fellow hikers, wildlife, and park staff who might need to rescue them.

Visitors who disregard park rules risk severe injury or worse. Plus, the impact can extend beyond themselves.

For example, animals can charge at people who bother them. At the same time, wildlife may get hurt as they flee from humans. Wildlife that injures people may be euthanized, even if the incident was triggered by a visitor who ignored policies.

One viewer of the video called out the behavior in the comment section, saying, "Not cute, funny, or inspirational. You broke the law!"

Another person believed that assistance would have been difficult if she had slipped: "Your actions put rescuers at risk should something happen to you because of your self-indulgent behavior."

Several others wanted her penalized, with one commenting, "You should be arrested, fined, and your Insta account shut down."

As Zion National Park states in its "Land of Forever Principles," staying on designated trails helps preserve nature sanctuaries for future generations of people, animals, and plants.

Meanwhile, according to the National Park Service, traveling on durable surfaces is part of "Leave No Trace" principles, which aim to preserve the natural landscape.

When visiting eco-friendly destinations, observing trail etiquette can help reduce the destruction of habitats, which are already under strain due to extreme weather patterns and pollution.

