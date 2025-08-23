Disturbing video shows lion falling from waterfall while being harassed by tourists — here's what we know

A male lion fell from a waterfall while trying to escape a group of tourists harassing the animal for photos and videos.

The moment unfolded at Kruger National Park in South Africa after the lion felt trapped and scared by onlookers getting too close, according to The Brew News.

It managed to save itself once slipping and walked off, but the incident still sounded the alarm with many animal rights activists and conservationists.

Leaving wildlife alone is crucial to protecting the animals as well as yourself. Kruger National Park has clear rules to keep a safe distance from wildlife, which were clearly ignored in this circumstance.

While each park you visit will have different rules, on average, the National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from most animals and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

As a general rule of thumb, if the animal is aware of a tourist's presence, you are likely too close — even if you're technically following the guidelines set by the park.

If a wild animal feels threatened, they may potentially attack or charge humans, and when incidents like that occur, the animal in question is often euthanized.

Research has also shown that noise pollution — even just that of hikers passing through a habitat — can negatively impact local wildlife. The ramifications of human interactions can spike animal stress hormones, negatively impact birth rates, and throw off the balance of entire ecosystems.

Beyond keeping a safe distance to mitigate these concerns, hikers and tourists alike should refrain from feeding wild animals, both through intentional feeding and by leaving trash behind.

Not only does waste pollute the environment, but it also causes wildlife to grow accustomed to the food source, which can make them more susceptible to human interaction.

Park authorities are investigating the incident, and they plan to hold the tourist group responsible with a lifetime ban.

