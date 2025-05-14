  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warnings as hazardous, unfamiliar debris washes up on lake shoreline: 'Users may need to take certain precautions'

The buildup presents multiple issues.

by Geri Mileva
The buildup presents multiple issues.

Photo Credit: iStock

Lake Kampeska shoreline in Watertown, South Dakota, is seeing a sharp new problem.

KXLG News reported that dead zebra mussels were piled up along the lake's edge. The spread leaves sharp fragments scattered across popular spots, raising concerns about safety as the warm weather attracts visitors. 

What's happening?

The buildup of sharp-shelled zebra mussels prompted city officials and the state's Game, Fish, and Parks Department to advise visitors to watch their step.

Fisheries biologist Rhett Russell explained that once zebra mussels take hold in a lake, the mussels commonly pile up along the shore. He advised that to avoid cuts and scrapes, "users may need to take certain precautions, such as wearing footwear."

Authorities in Watertown do clean-up drives on public spots like the City Park beach. They encourage private shoreline property owners to also do their share of cleaning. Still, even with regular shoreline maintenance, new shells continue to wash ashore, creating an interminable challenge for residents. 

Why is this concerning?

Shells of zebra mussels clutter shorelines and pose hazards to visitors. However, the bigger issue is their impact on the lake's ecosystem.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

These filter-feeding mussels consume phytoplankton that local fish and aquatic plants depend on for nutrients, affecting the entire food chain. The large buildup also puts pressure on water systems and clogs pipes. If unchecked, these cause expensive fixes.

And this doesn't just happen locally. Manitoba and the Colorado River also struggle with zebra mussels that push out native species.

What's being done about it?

Local and national efforts are underway to protect ecosystems and keep lakes and rivers clean and healthy. The Clean, Drain, and Dry initiative encourages boaters to prevent the spread of dead shells to other bodies of water.

Some communities are turning to copper ion water treatment as an option that helps prevent long-term mussel growth and prevents them from attaching to surfaces. Lake restoration projects that involve residents, like the one in North Oaks, Minnesota, show how community action can help restore local water systems.

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x