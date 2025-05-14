Officials issue warnings as hazardous, unfamiliar debris washes up on lake shoreline: 'Users may need to take certain precautions'

Lake Kampeska shoreline in Watertown, South Dakota, is seeing a sharp new problem.

KXLG News reported that dead zebra mussels were piled up along the lake's edge. The spread leaves sharp fragments scattered across popular spots, raising concerns about safety as the warm weather attracts visitors.

What's happening?

The buildup of sharp-shelled zebra mussels prompted city officials and the state's Game, Fish, and Parks Department to advise visitors to watch their step.

Fisheries biologist Rhett Russell explained that once zebra mussels take hold in a lake, the mussels commonly pile up along the shore. He advised that to avoid cuts and scrapes, "users may need to take certain precautions, such as wearing footwear."

Authorities in Watertown do clean-up drives on public spots like the City Park beach. They encourage private shoreline property owners to also do their share of cleaning. Still, even with regular shoreline maintenance, new shells continue to wash ashore, creating an interminable challenge for residents.

Why is this concerning?

Shells of zebra mussels clutter shorelines and pose hazards to visitors. However, the bigger issue is their impact on the lake's ecosystem.

These filter-feeding mussels consume phytoplankton that local fish and aquatic plants depend on for nutrients, affecting the entire food chain. The large buildup also puts pressure on water systems and clogs pipes. If unchecked, these cause expensive fixes.

And this doesn't just happen locally. Manitoba and the Colorado River also struggle with zebra mussels that push out native species.

What's being done about it?

Local and national efforts are underway to protect ecosystems and keep lakes and rivers clean and healthy. The Clean, Drain, and Dry initiative encourages boaters to prevent the spread of dead shells to other bodies of water.

Some communities are turning to copper ion water treatment as an option that helps prevent long-term mussel growth and prevents them from attaching to surfaces. Lake restoration projects that involve residents, like the one in North Oaks, Minnesota, show how community action can help restore local water systems.

