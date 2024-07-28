Officials issue warning about invasive species taking over local lake: 'We know very well the damage and harm [they] do'

"We want to do everything in our power to protect the ecological integrity of this place."

A zebra mussel invasion in Manitoba has sparked an all-hands-on-deck response, and Canadian officials and residents are hoping it will be enough.

What's happening?

Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park is the site of the problem, marking the westernmost advancement of the invasive species in the country, The Narwhal reported.

In November, Parks Canada found 48 live mussels at the location, and snorkelers found one more plus a shell at a boat launch July 17. Zebra mussel DNA has been detected in the water in the area but not in other parts of the lake.

It's imperative to stop the spread before it gets out of hand. Zebra mussels eat plankton, a source of food for native species; colonize fish spawning areas and beaches; and clog pipes. They are native to the Black Sea and arrived in North America in 1988 in the Great Lakes.

The mussels were found in Manitoba in 2013 and have occupied nine bodies of water.

Why is this important?

Government and conservation leaders acted quickly to try to contain the infestation because zebra mussels can hitch rides on boats and reach other areas without notice. In this case, they want to keep the mussels from advancing to the Little Saskatchewan and Assiniboine Rivers.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"The important thing is that we seal off this portion of the lake, begin treatment options and try and prevent this infestation from spreading, because this is such a special place for Manitoba, for Canadians — and very important for tourism," Winnipeg South member of Parliament and Canada Special Advisor for Water Terry Duguid told The Narwhal. "We want to do everything in our power to protect the ecological integrity of this place."

Invasive species cost countries billions of dollars annually in damaged resources as well as mitigation, management, and restoration efforts. The dangerous beings include Burmese pythons in Florida as well as green crabs on the New England coast — and consuming them has become a popular combat tool. Python meat apparently tastes just like chicken, and crab-flavored whiskey is indeed a thing.

What's being done about the zebra mussels?

In May, Parks Canada banned recreational boats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, The Narwhal reported. The government has also created a mobile inspection team to educate the public and enforce "clean, drain, dry" rules for boaters.

"It's really important to take a preventative approach, not only for Clear Lake but for downstream communities, because we know very well the damage and harm that zebra mussels do, particularly to water infrastructure, throughout the country," Duguid told the outlet.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.