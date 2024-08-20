Experts sound alarm after finding invasive species capable of wiping out ecosystem in major US river: 'The ramifications cannot be underestimated or overstated'

Some were discovered upstream in the 1,450-mile river and could easily cause problems later.

Traces of invasive zebra mussels have been discovered in the Colorado River, an important waterway to the American Southwest. That could signal problems for ecosystems and infrastructure, according to a report by Phys.org.

What's happening?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials found zebra mussel larvae (or veligers) when doing routine testing of the waters. While each sample only produced a single veliger, some were discovered upstream in the 1,450-mile river and could easily cause problems later.

Invasive species, including animals, insects, and plants, already cost the U.S. around $21 billion annually between 2010 and 2020, with agriculture being the most affected sector. The Southeast is plagued by feral pigs and fire ants, just to name a few.

As for zebra mussels, there's no effective way to remove them from the river once they are established, as Reuben Keller, a professor at Loyola University Chicago who studies invasive species, explained to Phys.org.

Why is the spread of zebra mussels such a problem?

These mussels, which are native to Eastern Europe, grow in thick mats on hard surfaces like rocks and feed on algae, stripping nutrients from the food chain and damaging local marine life, the report detailed.

Additionally, these creatures can block pipes used for power generation, water treatment facilities, and irrigation, costing states millions in repairs and potentially disrupting energy and water supplies for those in surrounding areas.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Having our canal and the Colorado River test positive increases the threat of this invasive species. From irrigation to drinking water, the ramifications cannot be underestimated or overstated," as Tina Bergonzini, general manager of the Grand Valley Water Users Association, said in a statement shared by Phys.org.

What's being done about the situation?

Luckily, the proactive work by the CPW has given us a chance to work toward solutions.

People who use the waterways need to clean, drain, and dry all vessels and equipment to halt any further spread for starters, as CPW spokesperson Racheal Gonzales shared. And if you see any, don't eat them, as toxins can build up in their shells.

Steps were taken after an initial sample was detected in 2022, when the CPW lowered a lake's water level by 30 feet in order to freeze them before using a copper solution to eradicate them. Since then, they have continued to monitor the situation.

Ultimately, larger efforts to conserve and protect our natural environments could help reduce the potential for invasive species to gain a hold. Fire ants, in particular, enjoy the warming climate, so doing what you can to reduce planet-warming pollutants could go a long way.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.