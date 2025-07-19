Wildlife officials uncover troubling new threat to major US river: 'Where do we go next?'

"From the very beginning, it was never great news."

What began with the discovery of one tiny larval mollusk in June has expanded into widespread testing and a confirmation that invasive zebra mussels are spreading in the Colorado River.

What's happening?

According to the Post Independent, Colorado Parks and Wildlife found the lone mussel larvae — called a "veliger" — along the river near the town of New Castle in June.

It was the first evidence of the invasive species in the Colorado River system since a July 2024 detection. Officials tested the river extensively last year and had begun doing so again in May.

After the finding, CPW expanded its testing again, which yielded three new larvae discoveries on July 3 and the official designation of the Colorado River as testing "positive" for invasive zebra mussels, according to The Colorado Sun.

The department found no adult mussels in the main stem of the river but confirmed adult zebra mussels in a private water body, plus two new positive larvae tests in the broader river system.

"Not great news," CPW spokesperson Rachael Gonzales told the Sun. "From the very beginning, it was never great news. But these little steps are crucial in helping us figure out, OK, where do we go next?"

Why are invasive zebra mussels in the Colorado River concerning?

The Colorado River — which supplies drinking water to 40 million people in seven states, supports an estimated 16 million jobs, and generates $1.4 trillion in annual economic activity — is unquestionably among the most important rivers in the West.

Meanwhile, zebra mussels are among the most notorious invasive species, due to their rapid reproduction rates and enormous economic and environmental impacts.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, zebra mussels cause up to $500 million a year in damages in the Great Lakes region alone. They encrust boats, infest beaches, and clog power plant water systems and other water-dependent machinery, per the UC Riverside Center for Invasive Species Research.

These voracious bivalves, originally from Eurasian waters, have outcompeted native species in the U.S. and Europe, siphoning off plankton that provide food for other organisms and upsetting the ecological balance.

So, when there is even a hint of invasive threats to the Colorado River, especially by such a problematic invader, officials pay close attention.

What's being done about invasive zebra mussels in the Colorado River?

When CPW found zebra mussels in the Colorado River in 2024, it prompted an "Invasive Species Rapid Response Plan," according to the Post Independent. The agency has credited the increase in testing with quicker detections this year.

According to the department's July 9 release, it was considering the options to stop the spread in the main Colorado River and to address the private lake that has adult mussels.

Across the U.S., officials have taken creative steps to combat zebra mussels, including using detection dogs to sniff out the mollusks and even draining lakes to clear them.

CPW is emphasizing education for boat and float owners who unwittingly spread the invaders.

"Cleaning, draining, and drying your motorized and hand-launched vessels … can make a big difference to protect Colorado's waters," the CPW wrote.

