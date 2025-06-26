Officials enlist specially trained K-9 unit to fight dangerous threat that lurks on bottom of boats: 'He enjoys doing it'

"As soon as they see the dog work, it becomes, 'Oh, this is exciting, cool and different.'"

Police dogs are known to sniff out all sorts of crimes, but now they're hunting down an unlikely infraction against nature: the invasive zebra mussel.

The zebra mussel is an invasive aquatic species that has been wreaking havoc on the ecosystem in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Although the Department of Natural Resources usually inspects ships in the area to track down these creatures, it has recently turned to canine officers for support, as a recent article in InForum described.

The news outlet revealed the hard work done by Axel, one of the newest additions to the DNR's K-9 unit. Trained by officer Jake Swedberg, Axel can detect the presence of zebra mussels on boats to prevent the spread of the invasive species.

Swedberg said, per InForum: "The public tend to get down on … us looking for aquatic invasive species on their boat. But as soon as they see the dog work, it becomes, 'Oh, this is exciting, cool and different.'"

Invasive species are often introduced to new ecosystems by humans, and their presence has the potential to decimate the native ecology. They reproduce quickly and make survival difficult for plants and animals that live naturally in the habitat. By competing with native species for food and water, invasive species can throw off the balance of the area and push endangered species closer to extinction.

Zebra mussels, in particular, can ruin beaches because of their sharp shells, which can hurt people and clog up waterways. Unfortunately, they can be spread accidentally by latching onto the hulls of ships and moving to different lakes or freshwater areas.

Using Axel's sharp nose to sniff out these unwanted guests is the perfect example of how animals can help protect the planet by working alongside humans. Detection dogs have sniffed out the mussels in other areas as well.

Swedberg also told InForum that Axel "can find [zebra mussels] in places that, you know, you and I would be hard to crawl underneath a boat and find them, whereas he just — he enjoys doing it."

The DNR says it's incredibly important to ensure zebra mussels haven't hitched a ride on your boat by cleaning, draining, and disposing.

As it is illegal to transport live or dead invasive species, accidentally transporting these pesky mollusks could result in a fine. Preventing their invasion in your local area is therefore a worthy and potentially money-saving pursuit.

