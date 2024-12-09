Residents shocked after severe drought reveals long lost town: 'It's hard to fathom how this happens'

While the historic site captivated onlookers, the conditions that made its reemergence possible are far less awe-inspiring.

A drought revealed the relics of a city hidden underneath the Youghiogheny River Lake in Somerfield, Pennsylvania.

What's happening?

In late October, a historic town submerged beneath the river drew hundreds of visitors after a severe drought drastically lowered water levels.

The lake's water levels tend to drop every November and rise in the following months. But forecasts suggest the lake could reach a "top three low" this year, an expert told CTV News.

Intentionally flooded in the 1940s to make way for the lake, the forgotten town of Somerfield has reappeared, revealing remnants of its structures, including the Great Crossings Bridge. Built in 1818, the bridge, which recently became visible and walkable, was the main attraction for visitors eager to see this rare sight.

Residents and tourists alike have flocked to the area to marvel at the uncovered site, with one calling it "mind-boggling." "It's hard to fathom how this happens," another visitor told CTV News.

Why is this concerning?

The resurfacing of Somerfield is a troubling reminder of the impacts of climate change. Droughts in the U.S. are becoming more frequent and severe, fueled by rising global temperatures that disrupt natural precipitation patterns and increase water scarcity.

Extreme droughts can deplete vital water sources, threaten local ecosystems, lower crop production, and negatively impact energy production.

In Pennsylvania and beyond, droughts increasingly threaten communities and infrastructure. Although droughts are nothing new, human-driven climate change makes these extended bouts of dry weather intense and damaging.

What's being done to combat drought?

Efforts to combat drought are gaining traction. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act provides about $4.6 billion for water infrastructure upgrades and drought resilience measures, helping frontline communities adapt to climate challenges. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law commits $179 million in water reuse projects in western American states commonly impacted by droughts, such as California and Utah. Yet despite being much farther east, Pennsylvania has also begun implementing programs and regulations to protect water resources.

Individuals can save water by fixing leaks, trusting their dishwasher and thus pre-rinsing less, and turning off tap water when brushing teeth. Gardeners can use less water by capturing rainwater and planting drought-resistant crops.

Supporting charity organizations like the World Resources Institute or WaterAid can amplify these efforts by promoting sustainable water use and advocating for policies to combat climate change.

