National park visitor captures upsetting video of driver's dangerous behavior: 'I'd love to hear their excuse'

"That park is out of control."

A visitor at Yellowstone National Park caught a careless and clueless driver using a bike path as a roadway, making a dangerous mistake.

The Instagram page, Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), posted a video of a driver using the bike pathway, getting close to a person walking nearby.

"Car drove down the bike path to Castle today," the account wrote in the caption, adding, "Maintenance truck in the back caught them and turned them around."

People in the comments were just as shocked and confused by the driver's disregard for the rules of the park.

"What is with all these cars going down the bike or walking paths lately? Did they take it as a challenge?" one person wrote.

"I'd love to hear their excuse," another added.

One person wanted to see some serious action, writing, "Start slamming with tickets. That park is out of control and too many tourists."

Tourism has definitely picked up in the park, with the Idaho Capital Sun reporting that Yellowstone saw 4,744,353 visitors in 2024, the second-highest year on record.

One person joked in the comments, "A great way to fund the parks is to fine all these tourons!" with "tourons" being a portmanteau combining tourist and moron, used as a nickname for tourists not following the rules of various national parks.

The original video did show that the clueless driver was at least spoken to by park officials. A photo of a park officer's car near the driver reveals that the park officials handled the situation.

Straying from marked paths for cars or hikers can have severe consequences beyond fines. For example, Yellowstone has over 10,000 thermal features, including geysers, hot springs, mudpots, and steam vents, all of which pose dangers to visitors and have even caused the deaths of 20 people who have entered or fallen into them.

There's also the park's famous wildlife, including bison and bears, which many tourists have engaged in risky behavior to get closer to, sometimes resulting in injury or death. To avoid dangerous situations and vacation responsibly, be sure to always follow park rules and guidelines.

