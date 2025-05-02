  • Outdoors Outdoors

Yellowstone National Park worker shares upsetting photos of visitors' shocking act: 'People truly make me sick'

"Why do we always feel the need to destroy?"

by Noah Jampol
"Why do we always feel the need to destroy?"

Photo Credit: Utah Geological Survey

Unfortunately, many tourists treat nature like it's their own personal sandbox. That behavior comes with frustrating consequences for people who want to safeguard it or enjoy it in its pristine state.

A park worker, Holly Minor, shared an alarming example of it to a Facebook group devoted to misbehavior at Yellowstone National Park. They clarified that the destructive acts around the pictured salt formations didn't occur at Yellowstone, but at their place of work.

"Why do we always feel the need to destroy?"
Photo Credit: Facebook

The photo shows broken up natural elements, and Minor claimed it is the "only place in all of the U.S. where these formations have been documented." In a follow-up post, Minor shared a picture from before the vandalism and added that the formations "are called mirabilite mounds and they form on the shore of the Great Salt Lake."

"Why do we always feel the need to destroy?"
Photo Credit: Facebook

The formation is indeed stunning, and Minor described it as a "rare phenomenon." In Minor's telling, the camp host spotted the perpetrators wrecking the mirability mounds and reported it. A manager went and stopped it, but the damage was done.

One silver lining is that Minor said the mounds do naturally break down later in the season and then reform in the late fall. For that reason, they didn't get law enforcement involved, as Minor noted that "it would be hard to persecute the destruction of something that's going away anyway."

It is heartening to hear that the salt formations will come back because that is not always the case for vandalized areas like Yellowstone's Morning Glory Pool. That pool has a permanently changed color due to years of tourists throwing items into it.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Unfortunately, there's a widespread temptation for tourists to deface rocks, litter natural areas, and disturb natural elements. These sorts of actions can threaten the local ecosystem and impact the natural beauty of the areas permanently.

For that reason, following park rules and making an effort to Leave No Trace is an important part of vacationing responsibly and allowing future visitors to enjoy the elements in all their glory.

Commenters on Facebook were disillusioned with the saga.

"People truly make me sick," one remarked. "Why do we always feel the need to destroy?"

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"After a while I just run out of adjectives to describe these people," another shared.

"I write tickets for this type of thing every week," a poster, who said they were in the U.S. Forest Service, added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x