Frustrating footage captures tourist's illegal off-road joyride at Yellowstone National Park: 'Lifetime ban and heavy fines'

There is wild behavior going on in our national parks these days, and it's not the animals.

Another human has been captured on film and shamed on Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) for off-roading in the national park's Lamar Valley.

The video shows a figure on a motorized vehicle racing across the valley with a helmet on. While the video doesn't show any bison, the caption reveals that the rule-breaker had driven right up to a pair of bison. The rebel was apparently eager to share the footage from their GoPro with friends.

The caption also stated that Yellowstone has very strict traffic regulations that forbid off-road use to protect that park's wildlife and fragile environment. Checking park regulations and obtaining the correct permits before your visit is paramount so that you don't end up like this tourist and get reported to local law enforcement.

The post also pointed out that there are many scenic routes within the park to enjoy.

Yellowstone National Park has 3,472 square miles of preserved wilderness with 370 miles of paved roadways. Some routes are absolutely breathtaking, offering different vantage points throughout the park.

The beauty of national parks is that you can observe wild animals in their natural habitat among some of the most incredible landscapes in the world. However, respect is required when visiting these sacred lands, as you would have when entering anyone else's home, so that future generations will be welcome.

It should go without saying, but there are too many instances that prove it needs to be said again: Do not approach wildlife. These animals are wild, and they will respond if they feel threatened. Unfortunately, these animals are held responsible for reacting naturally and have been euthanized for human errors.

Take note of the rules and regulations and abide by them during your visit for the safety of you, the animals who live there, and the land they call home.

The video received an outpouring of frustration.

"Lifetime ban and heavy fines," one Instagrammer suggested.

Another took a step even further, saying, "Lifetime ban from all National Parks."

"Fences will be built due to these kind of people that refuse to believe the parks rules apply to them and unfortunately it's happening in a lot of our National Parks," another sighed.

