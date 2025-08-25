Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourists' thoughtless act in national park: 'Zero respect'

An Instagram video has wildlife lovers upset after two tourists were recorded flying a drone inside Yellowstone National Park.

The activity has been banned for over a decade due to serious risks to park features, wildlife, and visitors. Plus, it detracts from the park's natural atmosphere, which can ruin the experience for others.

Shared by the popular Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) account, the clip shows the drone buzzing near the Tower area of the park.

The caption gets straight to the point: "Tourons with another drone near Tower in Yellowstone. Drones are illegal in Yellowstone. Leave your drones at home."

The National Park Service banned drones in 2014, citing safety concerns. Beyond the obvious risk of crashing near people, drones can harass or disturb wildlife. As NBC News detailed, volunteers at Zion National Park in Utah once reported a drone startling a herd of bighorn sheep, causing them to scatter, with some of the young sheep getting lost.

In some cases, wildlife startled or stressed by drones may lash out at humans. And if animals injure visitors, they are often euthanized, adding to the consequences of such reckless behavior.

Drones also cause noise pollution and disrupt the peaceful experience that most visitors expect in these beloved and protected natural spaces.

The ban is legally enforceable under federal law, and violators can face steep penalties of up to $5,000 in fines and/or six months in jail. While exceptions exist for scientific research or search-and-rescue operations, they require written approval from park officials.

The video drew heated reactions from frustrated commenters.

"The rules don't seem to apply to anyone anymore," one commenter wrote, adding, "Seeing the same in my little beach town. Just rude."

Another added: "This mentality is rampant! The selfish do what [they] want [and don't] care about rules or laws. Zero respect!"

A third chimed in bluntly: "National Parks need their own court system so they can hold them for 72 hours, fine them, and then give them community service there for the week."

