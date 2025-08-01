Onlooker captures upsetting video of tourist's thoughtless actions at national park: 'It just takes one person to ruin the whole experience'

"I wish Congress would make the fines in national parks much larger."

It's not just the sweeping views or serene hiking trails that make national parks feel sacred; it's also the shared understanding that you're entering a space that deserves respect. But one recent Instagram post stirred outrage after a tourist ignored clear signage and flew a drone at Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park.

Posted by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), a video shows a man operating a drone beyond a sign that reads, "Drones and all other remote controlled aircraft prohibited in Grand Teton National Park." The brief clip shows the unmanned aircraft flying high over the field while the man pilots it, seemingly either ignoring or unaware of the rule.

Drone use is strictly prohibited in nearly all national parks without a special permit. Drones can startle or harm wildlife, endanger nesting birds, and interfere with search and rescue missions. They also pose a serious risk to animals, which may be euthanized if they react aggressively to what they might perceive as a threat — even if a drone provokes them.

Ignoring park rules can not only cost you big in fines, but it can also have devastating consequences. In 2014, a drone operator was fined more than $3,000 after crashing their device into the Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone. In other cases, hikers have gone off-trail or approached wildlife too closely, which can lead to someone getting seriously injured.

The rules aren't arbitrary; they're designed to protect people, wildlife, and irreplaceable landscapes. When even one person disregards them, the damage can ripple far and wide.

Rules in national parks such as Grand Teton are also about preserving the peace and experience for other visitors.

As one commenter put it, "It just takes one person to ruin the whole experience for everyone, animal and human alike."

Another echoed that sentiment, writing: "Noise pollution. How are you supposed to enjoy your time there with that obnoxious humming?"

A third said: "I wish Congress would make the fines in national parks much larger. $2500 or $5k fine for not following park rules would deter 99% of [tourons]."

