Tourists ignite backlash after rule-breaking video surfaces from national park: 'They should all have to pay a fine'

"These are the people who are going to ruin the national parks for the rest of us."

Open spaces are not just an escape to the natural world but an opportunity to explore and learn more about our planet's history.

National parks, in particular, benefit the environment in many ways, including the promotion of biodiversity, healthy ecosystems and key habitats, and the preservation of endangered species. With the benefits these spaces provide, showing respect is critical to maintaining enjoyment for all park goers.

On Instagram, one roadside video shows "disrespectful" tourists breaking national park rules.

Originally captured by fellow nature enthusiast Zack Baker (@zjbaker) and shared to the account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), the video clip highlights a group of Yellowstone National Park visitors standing up close to get a direct view of a local grizzly bear, ignoring the cautionary guidelines of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife.

"Tourons in Yellowstone 30-40 yards from a Grizzly Bear! Try to keep at least 100 yards away from all bears!" says the caption in the post of the video.

Respect for wildlife is important, not just for visitor safety but for the ecosystem of national parks as well. For example, elks and other animals that thrive in such environments need to roam across open spaces to promote the biodiversity of the areas they inhabit.

According to the National Park Service, there are approximately 330 million visitors attending these majestic wonders annually, increasing the risk to strain habitats and stress at-risk species.

As all of Yellowstone is essentially "bear country," from the trails in the park's backcountry to the boardwalks near Old Faithful, there are recommended best practices to ensure visitors can enjoy the natural beauty of their surroundings and wildlife alike.

Yellowstone's rules state that visitors must stay 300 feet away from bears at all times, which exceeds the 75-foot rule for other animals in the park. In addition, hiking in groups, avoiding closures, and refusing to feed bears increase the level of safety among park visitors.

By applying these safety tips when experiencing the outdoors, both enjoyment and preservation can remain intact.

"They should all have to pay a fine," wrote one Instagram user.

"These are the people who are going to ruin the national parks for the rest of us," commented another user.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.