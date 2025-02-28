Shocking video shows Yellowstone tourists coming face-to-face with grizzly bear: 'Your safety cannot be guaranteed'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

The best way to protect yourself and bears is to stay at least 100 yards away.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

National parks have a number of safety rules in place to help keep tourists and wildlife safe and ensure that the park can be enjoyed well into the future. Yet despite this, some tourists seem intent on ruining it for everyone while also putting themselves and others at risk.

Three people who recently visited Yellowstone National Park put their lives on the line when they got within 90 to 120 feet of a grizzly bear. As seen in a video posted on Instagram by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) and shared by Unofficial Networks, the tourists took photos near the bear, which was walking parallel to them in the snow. 

Bears can be unpredictable, especially when hungry or looking after cubs. Getting too close not only endangers you but also the bear. If bears become too familiar with humans or attack them, they are often euthanized.

"That bear could've been on them in under four seconds!!" one Instagrammer observed. "They'd have never known what hit them." 

The best ways to protect yourself and bears are to stay at least 100 yards, or 300 feet, away, carry bear spray, hike in a group, and make lots of noise. Sticking to these rules allows you to watch the bears in their natural habitat while also ensuring your safety and theirs. 

Grizzly bears are a keystone species, which means they play a huge role in their environments. That includes helping to regulate prey populations such as rodents and hooved animals including deer and elk. Through their activities, the bears also disperse seeds, aerate soil, and cycle nutrients through the ecosystem, per the National Park Service

And it's not just bears that play important roles in the wild. National parks are home to a wealth of biodiversity. Being respectful of all animals and plants can help protect these important ecosystems so they can be shared with generations to come.

"Your safety cannot be guaranteed, but you can play an active role in protecting yourself and the bears people come here to enjoy," the NPS explained, per Unofficial Networks.

"People truly think that wild animals will behave like dogs if you stay calm, speak nicely, etc.," one Instagrammer wrote. "Nope." 

