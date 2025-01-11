Video of reckless tourists at Yellowstone raises red flags — here's why it's dangerous

Yellowstone National Park is home to nearly 1,000 grizzly bears, a threatened species in the U.S. There are clear rules in place for park visitors, which some tourists ignore, as shown by Unofficial Networks.

In a video posted to YouTube by shuborna haque (@shubornahaque8839), tourists at the park can be seen pulled off on the side of the road to get out of their cars to take videos of a grizzly bear through some trees.

Yellowstone's rules state that visitors must stay 300 feet away from grizzly bears at all times, which is greater than the 75-foot rule for other animals in the park. The rules also state that visitors should use roadside pull-offs instead of parking on the side of the road to avoid congestion. In the video, dozens of people can be seen outside their cars within 300 feet, taking videos while their cars remain in the lanes, blocking traffic.

The guidelines are in place not only for the safety of the animals but also for visitors to Yellowstone. Bears' behaviors can be unpredictable, according to the National Park Service, and attacks can happen. If a bear gets aggressive or attacks, the park can be forced to euthanize the animal.

Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated incident. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park have been caught getting out of their cars to take videos of grizzly bears, potentially putting themselves, the bears, and others in danger.

Visitors have also been caught gathering too close to black bears and bison. Failure to follow these rules can result in fines and arrests.

By following rules and giving animals such as grizzly bears space in national parks, you can ensure everyone is safe and able to enjoy the full beauty of nature at these sites.

