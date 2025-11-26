Yellowstone tourist infuriates visitors after violating rules meant to keep everyone safe: 'Such a disgusting thing to do'

A popular Facebook video has sparked a conversation about human and wildlife interactions.

In a video posted on the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the Idiots, a man is seen casually approaching a pack of wolves. At one point, the Yellowstone tourist sprays bear spray to ward off the wolves.

"There were probably 100 or more people watching from a safe distance. If he was observant at all he would have at least noticed something was up," explained the original poster.

Yesterday morning (just approved by group but originally posted Oct 7) I video recorded from a safe distance a man approaching a pack of wolves. Maybe he didn't know they were there but I doubt it. He was lucky to leave alive! If he didn't I'm sure he would have been awarded the Darwin Award. A lot of other people witnessed it too. Posted by Keith Kerbs on Tuesday 7 October 2025

Yellowstone National Park does have clear safety rules meant to protect both visitors and wildlife. But what happens when a person crosses that line?

"Please say this guy was arrested? How disrespectful. Such a disgusting thing to do," one user wrote.

Unfortunately, the incident isn't an isolated case.

For instance, Yellowstone tourists put themselves in danger when they ignored park rules and skated illegally on the boardwalk close to Old Faithful, an active geyser.

Rule-breakers put not just themselves at risk, but also other visitors and wildlife. National parks across the U.S. have been grappling with rising incidents of visitor misbehavior, the Associated Press reported.

Spending time in national parks has real benefits, but getting too close to wildlife can quickly turn risky.

Aside from risking physical injury, humans and pets may be vulnerable to zoonotic diseases, per the National Park Service. The agency also explained that human behavior often triggers animal mischief, and even small interactions can change how wildlife behaves.

These encounters, provoked or otherwise, can have serious consequences for wildlife. In some cases, they may even be euthanized.

In 2016, National Geographic reported that two Yellowstone tourists tried to "rescue" a newborn bison, thinking it was abandoned. However, the calf had to be euthanized after its herd rejected it.

If caught, violators may be issued a violation notice and will be required to pay a fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Wyoming. This year, three visitors received jail sentences for violating Yellowstone National Park rules, the New York Times reported.

When visiting national parks, the National Park Service reminds visitors to follow regulations and guidelines, such as not approaching or feeding the wildlife. If you come across wolves and cougars, stay at least 100 yards away.

"I wish the rangers would have caught him," a commenter said.

"We need more rangers desperately," another wrote.

