Rangers apprehend rule-breaking tourists after passerby catches them in the act: 'Do you realize how dangerous it is?'

National park rules are there to help keep people and wildlife safe, which is why it is not only frustrating when people are caught breaking them, but it is also against the law.

Some tourists found this out the hard way when they were apprehended by a ranger after being caught off the boardwalk in the Mammoth Hot Springs area of Yellowstone National Park.

A post on the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page showed a video of the tourists taken by Take the Scenic Route (@takethescenicroutewithus). In the video, the tourists can be seen walking among the springs, far from the boardwalk.

"Do you realize how dangerous it is?" the person filming asked the tourists in the video after telling them they needed to get back to the road. In the caption, they wrote: "An off duty ranger was waiting for them in the parking lot. He had called it in and held them for Law Enforcement. I sent my video and information in to the number the ranger gave me. I live here and my husband works in the park."

Mammoth Hot Springs is known for its thermal activity, which draws thousands of people every year to view the terraces and hydrothermal springs. However, the thermal springs are dangerous, and people are warned that they must stay on the boardwalks or designated walking areas to keep safe. Yet, despite this, lots of people are caught breaking these rules every year, and many face fines and even jail time.

The rules are in place to help people enjoy the areas while also ensuring their safety. According to the National Park Service, the water in the springs can cause severe or even fatal burns, and more than 20 people have died from burns they suffered after entering or falling into the springs.

And it's not just sticking to the boardwalk that causes problems. Unfortunately, people are often caught getting too close to wildlife as well, which can be dangerous for both people and the animals in question. Sticking to the rules can help ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time in nature.

People in the comments were frustrated by the tourists' blatant disregard for rules.

"Every last person who violates park RULES should be fined and jailed," wrote one commenter.

While another told the poster, "Thank you for calling it in and assisting the rangers!!"

