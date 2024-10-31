Yellowstone tourist experiences instant consequences after blatantly ignoring rules: 'Illegal and disrespectful behavior'

Yellowstone National Park, the very first national park in the United States, has always been a beacon of connection to the outdoors. Stretching 3,472 square miles, the majestic landscape holds more than 10,000 hydrothermal features and more than 50% of the world's geysers, according to Yellowstone Forever.

These great features have garnered admiration far and wide over the years. Unfortunately, not all share the same level of respect for the natural surroundings and the structures that help support them. In a clip shared on Instagram, two Yellowstone visitors were seen blatantly ignoring park rules.

Originally captured by outdoor enthusiasts Tess Whittlesey (@yellowstonebaby) and Ryan Harris (@ry_harris406) before being posted to the account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), the clip highlights two people rollerblading and skateboarding illegally on the boardwalk by Old Faithful, where one of the parkgoers abruptly falls off their skateboard at the end of the video.

While the person who hit the ground fortunately seemed no worse for wear, parkgoers who ignore rules and signs can endanger themselves and others.

There have been numerous accounts of people getting too close to wildlife at Yellowstone, leading to encounters that could have ended badly for animals and tourists alike. If an animal feels threatened and attacks, it might be euthanized.

However, ignoring signs to keep a safe distance from animals isn't the only issue. According to the United States Geological Survey, deaths resulting from hot spring incidents are more than double the amount from bears and bison.

If the rollerblading and skateboarding duo had lost control and careened off the boardwalk, they may have been in serious jeopardy. While other people aren't seen in the clip, Yellowstone is also a popular family vacation spot, and their actions could have put others at risk.

"I'm so tired of people engaging in illegal and disrespectful behavior," wrote one Instagram user.

"Disrespect for our national treasures abounds," commented another user.

