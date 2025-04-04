Shocking photo of parkgoer's dangerous behavior sparks outrage: 'This has to stop'

This is why we can't have nice things.

The TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone) shared another example of a rule-breaking tourist at Morning Glory Pool.

The photo taken at the iconic landmark in Yellowstone National Park shows the tourist posing next to the feature with their hands touching or nearly touching the water. That is in direct violation of Yellowstone's rules to stay on the boardwalks and designated trails surrounding hydrothermal areas.

Morning Glory Pool is a cautionary tale of what happens when humans have little respect for natural areas. The once deep-blue water is now polluted shades of yellow and green because humans have thrown coins, trash, and other items into it.

All that litter reduced the temperature of the pool to a still-hot 159.3 degrees Fahrenheit, with more bacteria thriving and creating the current color scheme. Even given the reduced temperature, the tourist's pose is ill-advised and potentially dangerous.

Other visitors at Yellowstone have suffered severe burns when wandering off the paths and boardwalks designed for their safety. The park's geysers can explode unpredictably and imperil unsuspecting tourists at any moment. It's also bad for these delicate natural areas and their ecosystems when humans venture off and explore them up close.

Unfortunately, Yellowstone's rules haven't stopped tourists from bold behavior such as using hot springs to cook eggs. Visitors have been known to take a similar amount of latitude with the rules when it comes to approaching dangerous wild animals such as elk and bison.

As Morning Glory's heavily altered appearance illustrates, these sorts of irresponsible actions have long-term consequences for natural areas and future visitors.

That's why a critical part of a responsible vacation is following the guidelines, staying in the prescribed areas, and enjoying the natural wonders safely.

Commenters on the Instagram post were alarmed by the tourist's behavior.

"That ground is so fragile you are so lucky it could have started to give way and no one could have saved you," one wrote.

"Another person with no respect," a viewer declared.

A different user wanted major consequences to deter the behavior: "Life … ban from Yellowstone!!! This has to stop!!"

