Outrageous footage captures tourists cooking food on dangerous hot spring: 'They should have been arrested'

Tourists at Yellowstone National Park were caught on camera cooking eggs over a hot spring, contrary to visible signage against getting close to thermal vents and interacting with them. Viewers of the video shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) were unimpressed.

The incident took place at Beryl Spring in the Gibbon Geyser Basin. The pool boils up to a height of 4 feet and is one of the hottest springs in Yellowstone, averaging 196 degrees. Regulations prohibit visitors from throwing or placing objects into thermal features or attempting to cook food on them. The cost? Fines up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, and a mandatory court appearance.

Why is this kind of activity prohibited? For one, the boiling, alkaline water is a sensitive ecosystem home to a wide range of ecologically significant microorganisms. Introducing or leaving foreign material here is likely to upset a delicate balance.

These organisms produce vibrant colors in pools across Yellowstone. In fact, the blue-green color caused by these organisms is how Beryl Spring earned its name. Tourists have already changed the chemistry and color of the Morning Glory Pool by throwing thousands of pounds of trash into the fissure.

Interacting with these environments can damage them, too. Like other conservation areas, repeated visits off designated paths can wear down features and alter them in destructive ways.

Some tourists are prone to leaving graffiti, which park rangers then have to clean up. Obviously, there's ecological value in keeping physical structures intact, but human activity like this also ruins the natural beauty that everyone is trying to enjoy.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Finally, there are the clear safety implications. The water at pools around Yellowstone can get up to 345 degrees. Tourists have walked away with severe burns after getting too close to the geysers and fumaroles in the area.

While this video has been sent to the National Park Service to investigate, other incidents like this are not uncommon. It's frustrating seeing people ignoring clear rules, but hopefully viewers take away some lessons about what not to do when spending time in the natural world.

If you're going to spend time in nature, it's vital to be aware of the intricate web of relationships you're interacting with. Practicing Leave No Trace will allow you and others to enjoy the natural world while preserving its delicate ecosystems.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In this case, one commenter called for the tourist to be issued a "big fine and NEVER allowed in the park again!" Another seconded the motion, suggesting: "They should have been arrested and banned from the park for life."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.