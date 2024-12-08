Bystander captures video of massive elk charging at Yellowstone tourist on their phone: 'People just don't listen and they don't learn'

"You're supposed to keep quite a bit of distance away from the wildlife, not go up in their faces to take pictures!"

In a video posted to YouTube page @ViralHog, a massive bull elk charges a tourist in Yellowstone that got too close for a photo.

In the video, tourists in and out of their cars are taking photos and videos of a herd of elk. One of the bull elk rushes at a man on his phone, lowering its head in intimidation. The man tumbles into the road and walks away unharmed.

"And this is why they tell you when you enter Yellowstone to stay in your car if there are animals," one commenter says.

The first rule Yellowstone provides on their website is prohibiting "willfully remaining near or approaching wildlife, including nesting birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal."

Part of the appeal of national parks is seeing wildlife in its natural habitat. However, it's important to respect wildlife, not only as it's against the law to disturb the animals, but it's also for the safety of you and them. Getting too close to animals can cause unnecessary stress that can cause them to harm humans or themselves.

Unfortunately, this video is not the only instance of tourists ignoring these laws to get a picture. There are multiple instances of tourists in Yellowstone alone getting too close to bison and bears.

Tourists also have been caught ignoring signs that keep them away from dangerous areas off boardwalks and near geysers. This ignorance of rules can ruin the privilege of going to national parks to see wildlife for other tourists.

"People just don't listen and they don't learn," one commenter wrote. "When you're in places like Yellowstone National Park you're supposed to keep quite a bit of distance away from the wildlife, not go up in their faces to take pictures or videos! The rangers are telling people this all the time!!"

"It's so cringing seeing all those people with their phones and trying to get closer to these beautiful creatures making them feel uncomfortable," wrote another.

