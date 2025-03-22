Bystander records unsettling scene as tourists ignore safety guidelines at national park: 'Choked by ignorance'

"This can only get worse now that the amount of park rangers are being cut back."

A video shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) showed the risks one tourist took near the Minute Geyser in Yellowstone.

Despite the dangerous heat level, the individual decided to approach the geyser to try to discover the temperature of the water. The caption detailed that they "had a digital thermometer taped to a stick with airline baggage tape."

When Alan Wright's (@the_real_lionel_hutz) video started, there was a close-up of the landmark's sign reading "Choked by ignorance" — a suitable description of the poor behavior showcased by the tourist in the video.

Geysers are nothing to play with. The temperature of the boiling water can be as much as 212 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. They can also behave erratically, erupting at any time. This creates a major hazard for anyone who gets too close. This tourist was lucky the situation didn't become worse.

The National Park Service has lifesaving advice for visitors who want to safely enjoy its natural areas while respecting wildlife.

When going into hydrothermal areas, as displayed in the video, the National Park Service advises visitors not to scratch the hydrothermal mat. Meanwhile, running, pushing, or shoving in the area is prohibited. The organization also calls on visitors to understand how hydrothermal water can seriously burn someone.

According to Yellowstone National Park Trips, 20 people have died in Yellowstone's geothermal areas, including a 70-year-old Californian man who entered the Abyss hot springs pool in 2022.

Commenters were not pleased with how tourists handled the geyser. One person remarked, "This can only get worse now that the amount of park rangers are being cut back."

Someone recommended, "Remove them from the park, banished for life."

