Park visitor captures video of woman's dangerous actions near massive wild animal: 'She was certainly asking for it'

"Eventually, we won't be allowed to visit places like this."

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

Actions have consequences, and one person in Yellowstone National Park was lucky the results weren't a lot worse.

Anthony Tran (@upperleftnw) shared a video with the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page showing an irresponsible tourist.

A woman, described as a "Karen" by Tran, can be seen gesturing and taking close-range videos or pictures of a bison. Tran said the woman "was riling up this Bison for 10 minutes, making faces and getting super close despite multiple people telling her to get back."

The others had the right idea, as Tran showed in another slide a sign instructing visitors with a simple directive: "Do Not Approach Wildlife." 

While bison can be docile, there've been many instances where they've had enough of overzealous tourists. In this case, the bison kicks up dust and approaches menacingly before the woman scurries away.

"I'm not one to hope someone gets gored or injured, but she was certainly asking for it," Tran said. While the woman got away with inciting the bison, another visitor didn't.

"It ended up attacking a different touron walking by a few minutes after this clip," Tran noted in an incident not captured in the post. Tran's designation of the subsequent visitor as a touron (portmanteau of tourist and moron) indicates that they were similarly in the wrong.

Still, it seems likely that the woman provoking the bison was responsible for getting the animal riled up. As Yellowstone National Park has noted, "approaching bison threatens them, and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting."

For that reason, visitors are encouraged to stay at least 25 yards away from bison. Bison can run three times faster than humans, and are "unpredictable," as the park's website pointed out. In other words, a key to a safe and responsible vacation for you and others is following the rules and observing the animals from the prescribed distance.

Unfortunately, this woman is far from the worst to tempt fate around bison or other wild animals like elk and bears. These unwanted interactions can prove catastrophic for the animals, too, as they can be euthanized if things turn violent.

Commenters on Instagram were shocked at the footage.

"Please respect nature," one person said, while another added, "Eventually, we won't be allowed to visit places like this."

