Viral video captures terrifying bison stampede at Yellowstone: 'A perilous position'

Those are definitely not cows.

Unofficial Networks added context to a viral video posted to YouTube that put the full athleticism and dangers of stampeding bison at Yellowstone National Park into focus.

In the video, a herd of dozens of bison gallop across a bridge before charging up a steep hill. Once they summit, the wild animals take their foot off the gas. Throughout the video, tourists and park rangers can be seen fleeing the area to safety. While it doesn't seem the bison had any interest in chasing them, you wouldn't want to be caught in their crosshairs.

The footage demonstrates why it's important to comply with Yellowstone rules, and treat bison with appropriate caution. While they look and often act like docile creatures, they are responsible for more injuries to humans than any other wild animal in the park. They can also hit remarkable speeds of 30 mph, putting anyone and anything in "a perilous position," as Unofficial Networks noted.

Thus, staying the prescribed distance of at least 25 yards away is a must. Like with these tourists, that should allow you to get to safety if something upsets the herd. In this instance, it's not immediately clear what caused the bison to stampede. Unofficial Networks speculated that it was likely human-induced, as other typical causes like inclement weather or predators aren't visible.

A YouTube commenter, who claimed to be there, said "some dumb a** honked his horn and the bison started running across the bridge." The commenter said a group, including them, was repainting and repairing the bridge when the commotion happened.

Doing things that might disturb bison and other wild animals like taking up-close pictures, petting, honking at them and feeding them often come with disastrous consequences for tourists.

It's also bad for the wild animals. They can pay the price for these interactions if they become violent or dependent on humans for food. Park officials might be forced to euthanize them. Letting wild animals be wild and marveling at them from a safe distance is critical to enjoying a responsible vacation.

A commenter on YouTube marveled at the bison herd in flight.

"To think that millions of these animals once roamed the North American continent," they said. "A million strong herd of bison stampeding across the great plains must have been an awesome sight to behold!"

