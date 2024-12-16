Video captures heart-stopping moment bison charges at tourists posing for photos in national park: 'Did you think it wants to take a selfie with you?'

Capturing the moments of our time in the outdoors is an admirable effort. However, it should not come at the expense of our well-being. With the yearly average of national park visits reaching up to 325.5 million last year alone, there are many encounters with the natural landscape and wildlife.

On YouTube, one video captured a heart-stopping moment when a bison charged at tourists who were posing for photos in Yellowstone National Park.

Posted to the global video marketplace account Newsflare (@newsflare), the video depicts a large bison feeding on a small grassland area, surrounded by Yellowstone tourists who gather to take photos of the wildlife animal. The bison suddenly tilts its head up to charge at the tourists, causing many to spread out and away.

"Well what do you expect," says the original poster in the video as the bison scares off the flock of national park visitors.

Bison are common creatures found in national parks in the United States, especially in Yellowstone. In recent years, studies have shown that bison can increase the biodiversity of plants in local ecosystems, a phenomenon that leads to higher drought resistance. As bison graze, they are actually encouraging the growth of native plant species, which can handle the severe weather as it occurs throughout the year.

Additionally, a study conducted in Eastern Europe discovered that bison grazing can significantly reduce air pollution amid rising global temperatures, as much as the equivalent of 43,000 cars.

While bison are important for local ecosystems, they can be a concern to tourists if they feel threatened or engaged. With the ability to run up to 30 miles per hour, they can significantly endanger the safety of others.

When visiting Yellowstone National Park, local authorities recommend to keep a safe distance — 25 yards — from local wildlife. In doing so, wildlife can thrive in their natural habitats and national park visitors can safely admire the beauty of nature.

One user commented, "Did you think it wants to take a selfie with you?"

Another user wrote, "Bison looks so huge."

