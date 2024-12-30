Video shows tourists standing too close for comfort to massive elk: 'A sentient car with 20 knives on its head'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

Fortunately, one enormous elk roaming near tourists appeared to be a gentle giant. Otherwise, things could've been much worse for them as they took photos mere feet away.

A Redditor reshared the footage taken by TikTok user Colorado Adventures (@coloradoadventuresco).

@coloradoadventuresco This shows how massive Split 5 is! #Colorado #foryou #foryouシ #bigelk #elktok #elkrut #coloradoadventures ♬ original sound - Colorado Adventures

The scene begins with the tourists recklessly taking photos of the huge animal. They're just a car length away, with one not even using the vehicle for cover. Thankfully, the elk pays little attention to them and goes about its business as they both belatedly opt to hide behind the car. The elk decides to slowly cross the road, and vehicle traffic gives it a wide berth.

Seasoned photographers with real equipment are captured taking photos but move away as it seems like it might approach. The video ends with no damage done but certainly some lessons to be learned.

One thing to note is that even if the elk appears to be docile, you should not be that close. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, for example, suggests keeping back at least 75 feet. The photographers appeared to be doing the right thing in backing away as the elk moved closer to them, even if it wasn't distinctly threatening them. You should certainly not be getting out of your car at close range to see the elk, tempting as that may be.

These situations can go very wrong, as many tourists have been unlucky enough to find out. Redditors pointed out that elk, unlike moose, are generally mild-mannered and not looking to hurt you. A huge caveat noted by the community was that during rutting, or mating season, tourists shouldn't count on that. Even calmer animals can be much more aggressive in that instance.

It's really not worth taking that close-up photo or getting out of your vehicle to take on the risk. It also poses a danger to the animal. Park rangers might be forced to euthanize the animal, even if it didn't initiate the interaction with a human. Letting the wild animals be wild and marveling at them while following park rules is a major key to having a responsible vacation.

Redditors were taken aback by the tourists' dicey behavior.

One asked: "A sentient car with 20 knives on its head, sure you wanna be that close??"

"I'd rather keep the car between me and him thank you," another remarked.

