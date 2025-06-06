Aspiring rapper under fire for sharing dangerous video from national park: 'Unreal that you think it's OK'

"I hope you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Ignorance might be bliss, but it likely won't save a rapper from the consequences of broadcasting their rule-breaking at Yellowstone National Park.

SFGate detailed the fallout of musician Doeboi909's unwise decision to not only wander off the boardwalks and trails at Mammoth Hot Springs but to create a YouTube video out of it. The San Bernardino-based rapper quickly caught the attention of observers for all the wrong reasons.

The video shows Doeboi909 just a couple of feet away from the scalding hot water of the hydrothermal feature. At one point, the rapper even describes its temperature as "over a thousand degrees." While that's apocryphal, temperatures can approach a plenty-hot 300 degrees Fahrenheit, per the park.

For that reason, there are clear rules in place to protect visitors from burns and accidental exposure. Wandering off boardwalks and designated trails like Doeboi909 did is forbidden, as is swimming and soaking in the springs, touching them, or throwing items into them.

Over 20 park visitors have died from incidents in the hot springs, and last year, a visitor had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital after the thin crust below her broke.

Yellowstone is serious about enforcement, and rangers will arrest tourists who brazenly break the rules. Lest Doeboi909 think his celebrity might help him, the rapper should note that Pierce Brosnan was charged with trespassing in the same area and eventually had to pay up for the infraction.

SFGate noted that park officials seemed unaware of the rapper's trespassing until they reached out for comment. A Yellowstone spokesperson confirmed that they passed along the footage to law enforcement, and from there, they will take the appropriate action.

While we don't know what consequences Doeboi909 will face, he's already somewhat lucky disaster didn't strike with an unforeseen slip or fall while filming the video for social media. Commenters on the rapper's video didn't mince words when it came to their opinion of his actions.

"That is protected land on a National Park," one pointed out. "Unreal that you think it's okay to stand there."

"Show some respect," another commenter implored. "When you go off a designated boardwalk walking on delicate ground and damaging it for a video it shows your ignorance."

"I hope you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," a viewer snarled.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.