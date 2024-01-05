Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan charged with crime at Yellowstone National Park — here’s what happened

Brosnan has yet to comment on the matter.

Pierce Brosnan has faced his fair share of sticky situations while playing James Bond, but he’s now in hot water in real life.

What happened?

BBC reported that Brosnan was charged by U.S. National Park Service rangers with trespassing in Yellowstone National Park. The 70-year-old actor, who was in the area shooting the Western “Unholy Trinity” that also stars Samuel L. Jackson, was caught going off trail near the Mammoth Hot Springs on Nov. 1.

Brosnan has yet to comment on the matter. He has been ordered to appear in court in Wyoming on Jan. 23.

Why was Brosnan’s crime so bad?

Brosnan’s act of trespassing carried potentially dangerous consequences. The park website notes that the ground near the hot springs is unstable and can easily give way to the boiling hot acid pools beneath.

According to BBC, more than 20 people have died after falling into the park’s hot springs. Just this August, a Michigan man suffered thermal burns after leaving the trail in Yellowstone. In 2016, a 23-year-old man died in the Lower Geyser Basin after leaving the boardwalk, and authorities deemed it too unsafe to recover his body, which dissolved almost completely by the next day.

What can you do to avoid ending up like Brosnan?

While Brosnan is widely regarded as one of the smoothest actors to grace the silver screen, his misstep at Yellowstone puts him in the category of other tourons, which is a combination of the words “tourists” and “morons” and refers to people who do thoughtless things while traveling.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Tourons display a sense of entitlement and engage in reckless behavior that indicates a disregard for the environment that can be harmful to wildlife and other nature lovers. Violations such as Brosnan’s can ruin the experience for other people who want to enjoy the park. Also, animals that attack humans, provoked or unprovoked, face euthanization.

Climate and environmental awareness begins with respect for nature and the rules in place that are meant to protect both humans and animals. It’s important to gain a better understanding of the natural world in order to recognize the need to protect it and not abuse it.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.