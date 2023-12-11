Tourist thinks he busted a myth in Yellowstone National Park, but the internet was quick to correct him: ‘Only some of them are dangerous’

A TikToker excitedly posted a video to the platform thinking that they had busted a myth about the hot springs at Yellowstone National Park, but thankfully, the comments section was quick to set the record straight.

In a video that has been viewed more than 8 million times, the footage showed a deer wandering into one of the thermal pools at Yellowstone, even lowering its head to take a drink.

Immediately, TikToker D (@lookitsblackdynamite) thought something was amiss.

“What the f***? So they lied to us?” they exclaimed, referencing the park’s rules that call for visitors to not enter the geothermal features.

It’s unclear if the TikToker was joking or not, but it’s not the best idea to suggest that the springs are in fact safe to wade into.

“Only some of them are dangerous but it’s difficult to tell which … so best to stay out of them,” one user commented.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“Not every pool is super hot, but you don’t know which ones are,” another added.

Indeed, Yellowstone National Park’s website says that the water in the thermal areas can cause severe or fatal burns, adding that the crust around the hot springs is extremely breakable. Sticking to the boardwalks and trails around the undeniably fascinating pools is the best way to keep safe.

“More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs,” the park noted.

In addition to being extremely hot, the water in the pools can be acidic. In 2016, a man from Oregon fell into the Norris Geyser Basin at Yellowstone and died after being “dissolved” by the fluid, as the Guardian reported.

To be clear: It’s not a myth that the thermal springs contain dangerous hot or acidic water. In this case, the deer just stumbled upon a pool that was safe to enter. Since temperatures and acidity can be changeable, it’s best to simply stick to the designated paths and respect the park’s rules.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.