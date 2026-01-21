Officials issue warning as dangerous insects rapidly multiply: '[They] do not obey property lines'

South Carolina officials located an invasive yellow-legged hornet nest in York County, the species' first appearance beyond the Lowcountry, demonstrating how quickly these predators can establish new territories.

What's happening?

According to Clemson News, Clemson University Department of Plant Industry inspectors found the nest Dec. 8 following reports from a local beekeeper who saw hornets hunting honey bees.

The discovery occurred more than two years after authorities launched containment efforts in the Lowcountry and coastal areas.

"This situation in York County emphasizes why it is critical for beekeepers to be aware of this new pest and how to recognize and report it. … These hornets do not obey property lines, and a nest that is attacking a beekeeper's hives may be on a neighbor's property," Benjamin Powell, coordinator of the Clemson Apiculture and Pollinator Program, told Clemson News.

Officials had yet to determine whether the hornets migrated from coastal populations or arrived independently. Brad Cavin, coordinator of Clemson's yellow-legged hornet response program, said inspectors would monitor the area for at least a year.

Yellow-legged hornets are native to Southeast Asia and build paper nests shaped like eggs that can house thousands of the insects, Clemson News reported. Europeans have battled these hornets since their first appearance in 2004, experiencing major declines in honey bee populations along the way.

Why is yellow-legged hornet spread important?

The hornet invasion undermines efforts to build stable agricultural systems that support both farming communities and reliable food production. The hornets threaten U.S. beekeeping operations, which already face major challenges with colony losses surpassing 60% over the past year, according to Clemson News.

Safeguarding native bee populations protects food supplies because the pollinators enable the reproduction of crops that feed millions of people. When invasive hornets destroy native colonies, farmers lose essential pollination services required for fruit, vegetable, and nut production.

Native species also help prevent disease outbreaks by maintaining ecological balance. Invasive predators disrupt these natural systems, creating environments wherein pathogens spread more easily.

What's being done about yellow-legged hornets?

South Carolina authorities encouraged residents to report suspicious hornet activity via DPI's online system and grant inspectors access for property surveys. North Carolina has also launched expanded monitoring programs, combining government surveys with public programs.

Regional and national partners, including the Department of Agriculture, are sharing information and coordinating resource allocation throughout the Southeast. Clemson has also developed early-detection trapping systems designed to identify hornets before populations expand.

Anyone who discovers a nest of these hornets should avoid disturbing it so trained professionals can complete a safe removal.

