Experts issue warning over concerning spread of rare hornet species: 'Highly aggressive'

British officials are sounding the alarm after a rare invasive hornet was spotted in England recently.

What's happening?

According to The Northern Echo, residents of County Durham have spotted the yellow-legged Asian hornet in the area, the first time the insect has been seen in the region this year. Only one yellow-legged hornet had been seen in Durham previously, when one was spotted in Northumberland in 2023.

The person who spotted the hornet was not able to catch it, leading to fears that it could nest in the U.K.

Why is this hornet important?

The yellow-legged Asian hornet is a "highly aggressive" invasive species of hornet that has been spreading like wildfire across parts of France since 2004 when they were first found there. Currently, there are over 500,000 nests in France.

Native to Southeast Asia, the yellow-legged hornet poses a serious threat to many pollinators in the U.K., particularly honeybees. While they aren't any more dangerous as individuals than your standard issue wasps or hornets, their nests can house thousands of wasps, and they become incredibly aggressive when those nests are disturbed. Attacks have led to injuries and deaths in Europe, according to The Northern Echo.

When non-native, invasive insects like the yellow-legged hornet are introduced to a new ecosystem, like the one in the U.K., they pose a serious threat to the insects that are native to that ecosystem because they have no built-in defenses. In this case, the hornets' aggressiveness poses a threat to pollinators that have no way to defend themselves, and letting them spread uncontained could see swathes of pollinators wiped out. This, in turn, could have a dramatic effect on the plants that rely on these insects for pollination.

What's being done about yellow-legged hornets?

The U.K.'s National Bee Unit has deployed hornet traps in Durham and the surrounding areas, and local yellow-legged Asian hornet teams have their eyes peeled for more of them or evidence of potential nests.

Authorities encouraged locals to keep their eyes open as well but to approach any situation involving the hornets with caution.

"Please take care and remain calm when photographing hornets," the National Bee Unit advised. "Do not disturb or provoke a nest under any circumstances."

