Researchers sound alarm after disease-carrying threat spreads across US region: 'Survived 100 days longer'

Invasive species are known for harming native plants and animals and for being a real nuisance for gardeners.

A recent study has shown how cogongrass, a grass native to Asia, Africa, and Southern Europe, is doing more than acting as a hiccup in ecosystems where it does not belong.

What's happening?

The study, published by the Ecological Society of America in October 2025, explores how cogongrass is helping to proliferate the survival of lone star ticks, which carry illness.

Researchers found that in areas where this invasive grass can be found — commonly in the Southeast U.S. — the ticks survive over 50% longer than in native-species-only areas.

While the lone star tick is hosted by white-tailed deer, when examining various areas with equal deer populations, the areas with the cogongrass allowed the ticks to live much longer.

When covering the study, Phys.org highlighted a relevant quote by lead author Drew Hiatt on the connection. "Adult ticks survived over 100 days longer in invaded plant communities compared to native plant-dominated areas, due to changes in the microclimate caused by the invasion," Hiatt said.

Why are the cogongrass findings important?

This study is but another example of the harm of abnormal environmental changes, such as the introduction of invasive species.

In one example, melioidosis, a disease present in southern Asia, northern Australia, and parts of Central and South America, reached the Gulf Coast states in the U.S. This can be attributed to a longer active season for mosquitoes carrying the disease due to increasingly high global temperatures.

Even without the threat of illness, the emergence of invasive species, such as the blue crab recently invading the Canary Islands, is a warning that native species are under threat. Invasives can outcompete native species for nutrients, leading to vital plants or animals facing population decline, which threatens the entire food chain.

What can I do about invasive species?

Studies like the new one on cogongrass help scientists understand invasive species to better eradicate or work with them, but you don't have to wear a lab coat to make a positive eco impact.

Though invasive species are brought in by human activity — intentionally and not — there are steps you can take to avoid contributing to this critical climate issue.

When adding plants to your garden, try rewilding your yard. In this process, you'll install native grass or native plants, as opposed to random plant choices from a store. In turn, your lawn can become a sanctuary for pollinators and help uplift your surrounding ecosystem instead of harming it.

