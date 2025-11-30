Experts issue warning about troubling spread of harmful insects: 'Invaded'

The invasive yellow-legged hornet could threaten pollinators in New Zealand, with consequences potentially reverberating through the country's honey industry and food chain.

What's happening?

The yellow-legged hornet, native to Southeast Asia, threatens non-native ecosystems by preying on honeybees. Its first North American colony was documented in 2023. Now, a queen yellow-legged hornet has been discovered for the first time in New Zealand, according to Radio New Zealand.

Officials there are sounding the alarm about the threat that the hornet poses to the nation's honey industry. New Zealand is famous for its mānuka honey, so a decrease in the bee population could seriously hurt supply.

"The effects of these hornets on honeybees [have] been substantial, with them contributing to colony die-off over in Spain and France and places like that where they've been invaded and potential reduction in pollination success for crops and many plants," Phil Lester, an ecology and entomology professor, told RNZ.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Invasive species are often introduced to non-native areas by human activity. There, they can outcompete native species for vital resources, causing wide-ranging damage to local ecologies. They can damage properties, harm the economy, and even cause native species to go extinct, contributing to biodiversity loss.

Invasive species that threaten pollinators like honeybees are especially concerning because pollinators help protect food supplies. According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, "as much as 35 percent of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce," making them a crucial component in ensuring people are fed.

What's being done about these invasive hornets?

As the campaign against spotted lanternflies in the U.S. has shown, public awareness can go a long way toward mitigating the damage caused by invasive species. Officials are telling residents to report any hornets they might see to Biosecurity New Zealand, even if they're unsure of the species.

The New Zealand government is also laying traps and surveilling areas where hornets have been reported.

