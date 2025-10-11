Coast guards spring in to action as Lamborghini yacht is caught in emergency: 'A series of bad decisions'

"Anyone who finds themselves in control of a boat like this has got at least a solid amount of money."

Redditors shared a wild story of a yacht sinking off Miami Beach earlier this summer, shocked not only at the danger to the passengers, but also at the expense involved in the rescue and resources.

The Coast Guard stated 32 people were rescued from the water near Monument Island with help from authorities from Miami Beach, Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and some "Good Samaritan" boat operators, per the Miami Herald. Thankfully, no one was injured, and a salvage operation was underway at the time of the initial reporting.

The 63-foot vessel was described as a Lamborghini Tecnomar worth a reported $4 million by Yachts Worldwide, an Instagram account dedicated to the luxury boats. According to Fox News Digital, the Tecnomar can carry a maximum of 16 people, and at the time of the sinking, it was hosting twice that number.

Yachts are status symbols for the wealthy (and the wannabe wealthy), and in this instance, things got dangerous for everyone involved when safety rules were likely ignored.

These boats are also expensive to operate, require a vast amount of resources to build and operate, and expel pollution in multiple ways, like wastewater into the ocean, noise and light pollution, and contamination of ports. An opinion piece for the Guardian also recently highlighted that yachts are often exempt from pollution rules from the International Maritime Organization, another example of rules being flouted for no good reason.

No cause for the boat's sinking was provided, but Redditors had a lot of speculation.

"I'm guessing alcohol was involved with the skipper making a series of bad decisions leading to the vessel taking on water," one person wrote. Another noted the presence of red Solo cups, often associated with drinking and partying (and another piece of plastic in the ocean on top of the whole sunken boat).

"Anyone who finds themselves in control of a boat like this has got at least a solid amount of money. Sense? No, not a requirement. But money definitely is," another quipped.

