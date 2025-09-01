JK Rowling faces backlash after pulling into US port in $150 million superyacht: 'Hope it sinks'

A massive yacht reportedly owned by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has sparked outrage after being spotted in Port Angeles, Washington, while fueling up. Its stop at Port Angeles was shared in a Reddit post that quickly drew strong reactions from community members.

The vessel, named Samsara, is estimated to be worth around $150 million and measures nearly 290 feet in length, according to SuperYachts.com.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some commenters criticized Rowling herself. Others focused on the environmental impact of fueling such a large yacht. One particularly blunt reaction read: "Gross, hope it sinks."

"74,000 gallons. I hope y'all are carpooling to work," commented another.

Samsara has drawn attention before. Yachting trackers note the vessel has traveled through Alaska, Charleston, and Nova Scotia in 2024 and 2025. Its Port Angeles stop had many questioning the climate cost of operating such a ship. Burning a single gallon of diesel releases 10,180 grams (around 22 pounds) of harmful carbon pollution, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Aside from producing carbon pollution, superyachts like Samsara also produce wastewater alongside noise and light pollution, Bloomberg reported.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Producing steel and aluminum, nonrenewable materials used in constructing superyachts, creates pollution and consumes a significant amount of energy, according to the Water Revolution Foundation.

So, what's being done to reduce superyachts' impact on the planet?

Washington state's Clean Fuel Standard was designed to reduce carbon pollution from transportation. The law requires fuel suppliers to reduce the "carbon intensity" of transportation fuels to 45% below 2017 levels by 2038.

Organizations like Oxfam are also calling for higher taxes on vessels, such as superyachts and private jets. Others are all for banning yachts. Meanwhile, individuals can also make better choices in their daily lives, such as switching to greener banking options and learning more about how to spot greenwashing.

Not everyone on the thread was purely critical. However, the thread mostly reflected users' frustration.

"These yacht's [sic] are gluttony defined. Read about how much fuel Zuckerberg's yacht guzzles, too. But some are now using giant sails for less waste, a practical move back to what yachts used to be," shared one Redditor. "Now if only it would sink," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.