Onlooker captures stunning video of luxury yacht sinking just minutes after first launch: 'One of the most expensive disasters'

A disaster recently struck as a new luxury yacht sank just 15 minutes after being launched into the water for the first time in a northern part of Turkey.

In a video posted to Reddit (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear), you can see the $940,000 yacht, named Dolce Vento, being launched into the water before it begins to list to one side and eventually falls over.

In further images, published by the Daily Mail, you can see people being forced to swim to shore after jumping from the vessel.

Rescue teams have been sent to the scene to begin the recovery of the brand new luxury vessel. Shipyard officials are also conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the ship's sinking, according to the Daily Mail.

This isn't the first time a luxury vessel has gotten into trouble. In 2023, a luxury yacht, called Nakoa, ran aground in Hawai'i, causing considerable damage to the area's coral reefs. Last year, a superyacht collided with a cruise ship in the Caribbean, causing significant damage to the vessel.

Superyachts and other luxury modes of travel often receive backlash due to their excessive environmental impact and the fact that they symbolize the extremely luxurious lifestyle choices of the ultra-wealthy.

Superyachts and private jets not only cost a lot to manufacture but also use a lot of resources. These modes of transport are also a lot more polluting than regular travel. For example, a private jet flight from London to Paris produces 6 times more pollution per passenger than a commercial flight, per Oxfam. Reducing this type of private travel could help curb the emission of harmful planet-warming gases, leading to a cleaner and healthier planet.

Commenters were baffled by the extreme waste caused by the sinking vessel.

"Give it a few weeks and this will be one of the most expensive disasters in a while," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "That's one expensive artificial reef."

