Trail camera captures incredible footage of rare species patrolling the forest: 'A truly fascinating sighting'

by Beth Newhart
A trail camera in Ohio recently captured footage of a bobcat wandering through a local forest preserve. It's rare evidence that bobcats are present in the state and that conservation efforts are working.  

The video was posted to Facebook by Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Bobcats are native to Ohio but were assumed to be eradicated from the state for decades due to human settlements destroying their habitats. They were seen sporadically in the mid-to-late 20th century, and there have been many more sightings in the last decade.

"A combination of monitoring and research has revealed that Ohio now supports an established bobcat population in the eastern and southern parts of the state, and the population is continuing to expand into other areas of suitable habitat," the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says on its website. "Recorded data shows that bobcat populations are thriving and expanding in Ohio, with more than 500 confirmed sightings by the Ohio Division of Wildlife annually from 2019 to 2021."

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, researchers at Ohio University did a multiyear study on local bobcats and recommended that "limited harvest regulations could be implemented in Ohio without negatively affecting the long-term viability of the bobcat population. If a season is implemented, it is recommended that conservative harvest limits are used, biological information is collected from the bobcats, and additional monitoring continues."

Trail cameras are powerful tools used in conservation efforts. They help experts gauge population health in endangered species and can document evidence of rehabilitation efforts. 

Properly managing wildlife and the environment ensures that more species will survive despite the damage humans have done to the planet. When a species returns to one of its native habitats, the ecosystem will be healthier and more diverse. 

Facebook users commented on the video of the bobcat with excitement about the rare sighting. 

"This is a truly fascinating sighting, highlighting the preserve's importance in supporting local wildlife," one commenter said. 

Great Parks of Hamilton County agreed and replied, "This is a huge win for conservation!"

