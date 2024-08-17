Trail cameras capture footage of 'very rare' rodent species: 'I feel really privileged to be able to see this'

"We feel really fortunate to be able to share with everyone the intimate detail of what we have found using the cameras."

Conservationists in England were delighted to witness evidence that beaver populations are thriving after reintroduction efforts.

In Longleat Safari Park, cameras captured images and video of two baby beavers and their mother, demonstrating that the animals are settling into the area after being released in 2021, according to the BBC.

Conservation and research manager Dr. Tom Lewis told the news service that three breeding areas have now been established, and he described his joy at seeing the "incredible and … very rare sight."

"We feel really fortunate to be able to share with everyone the intimate detail of what we have found using the cameras," Dr. Lewis said. "I feel really privileged to be able to see this."

The beavers are protected under English and European law, and they have been brought back to the area — and in other places throughout the United Kingdom — to improve biodiversity that will help the local ecosystem. You can boost biodiversity at home, too, by adding native plant species to your garden.

Dr. Lewis detailed that one territory that used to be a small stream now has several ponds after beavers built dams.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Longleat is brimming with native wildlife, and beavers are one of the crown jewels," Dr. Lewis added, per the BBC. "We assumed they have been breeding here, and we've seen lots of feeding activity.

"It is so exciting every time we come here to see what they are working on and in three years they have made a massive difference, increasing the size of the wetland and increasing the biodiversity of the area."

It's a remarkable resurgence for a creature that was hunted to extinction in the United Kingdom 400 years ago, as the BBC reported.

While being exceptionally cute, these images are a joy to see because they demonstrate that efforts to support the survival of vital animals are working — as they are in other areas.

In Indonesia, for example, conservationists were thrilled to see their hard work paying off when a trail camera captured a Javan rhinoceros and its baby, giving renewed hope for the survival of a critically endangered species.

"How sweet, what a beautiful family," one Facebook user said after seeing the video footage of the beavers.

"Amazing videos," commented another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.