Trail cameras capture once-in-a-lifetime footage of one of Earth's most iconic species — here's what you need to know

Trail cameras have captured footage of rare snow leopards in the wild. A mother and her cub were spotted in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in northwest China.

Snow leopards are an endangered species and had previously not been seen at the site since monitoring began in 2018, according to Bastille Post Global. An estimated 1,200 snow leopards live in China.

There has been a stronger push in recent years for more biodiversity conservation efforts at the nature reserve, like optimizing monitoring systems and increasing public awareness. This is being done to improve the snow leopard's habitat and ecosystem and strengthen its chances of survival.

Trail cameras are a crucial tool for preservation efforts in the wild. They help experts keep track of endangered species and understand population health without direct human intervention. They can also document evidence of rehabilitation for injured animals.

In India, conservationists used trail cameras to monitor and protect two tiger cubs in the wild from poachers. They appeared to be abandoned by their mother, but luckily, the cameras captured her returning for her cubs just days later.

Trail cameras also helped researchers in Bangladesh spot a leopard, which is a critically endangered species in the country due to habitat loss and poaching.

In Saudi Arabia, a rare Egyptian vulture was captured on camera in a national park. Only 50 breeding pairs of the bird are estimated to live in the country.

Unfortunately, the people and organizations that can best help wildlife conservation with these tools are typically underfunded. From small nonprofit rescue centers all the way up to the U.S. National Park Service, this industry often struggles to cover necessary costs.

But it's critical that we take care of our environment and manage it properly so that more species can thrive and be protected. This has a major impact on our food supply and overall human health.

