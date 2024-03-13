Athletes face uncertain future as rising temperatures take toll on winter sports: 'It's a difficult question to answer'

Worsening storms or simply a lack of snow are putting the livelihoods of people who rely on winter sports at risk.

With the planet warming because of human-caused pollution, winter sports athletes face another obstacle in trying to reach the professional ranks, and businesses that rely on these events are finding it harder to survive.

What's happening?

As Reuters detailed, ski resorts are rebranding themselves as warmer conditions reduce the amount of snow on mountains. Hiking and cycling are the new activities of choice, with less powder available for skiers and snowboarders.

That's making it much more difficult for athletes to practice their skills, as safety is an additional factor to consider when there is either too little snow or intense storms make the conditions dangerous.

"Storms of the century are being seen now every four to five years," sustainability director of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Susanna Sieff told Reuters.

Fabien Saguez, president of the French Ski Federation, said, "We have to ask ourselves ... when is it acceptable to start ski races, under what conditions are we willing to run these ski races."

Businesses that typically cater to winter sports are having to diversify their offerings, and the reduction in tourism and sporting competitions is making it difficult to continue operating.

"Will this become the only recipe for our resort in winter?" Marie-Florentine Hulin, communications and marketing manager for the Hautacam ski resort in France, said. "It's a difficult question to answer."

Why is this so concerning?

Worsening storms or simply a lack of snow are putting the livelihoods of people who rely on winter sports at risk, while the dreams of many would-be athletes are becoming increasingly distant.

Research from the International Biathlon Union, cited by Reuters, revealed 60% of the sport's athletes — who take part in skiing and shooting — have reported that the effects of a warming climate have impacted training or competitions.

That's not even to mention the potential harm to mountain ecosystems that typically rely on snow and colder conditions. A changing climate could have disastrous consequences for the plants and animals that have adapted to mountainous environments.

What can be done to stop temperatures rising?

Voting for pro-climate candidates for government positions, especially in areas impacted by global heating, is essential to try to curtail detrimental rising temperatures.

Taking climate action locally can help, too, and doesn't necessarily require government intervention. Joining or starting a community solar scheme, for example, can reduce reliance on polluting coal-fired energy plants to power homes and businesses in your area, reducing the levels of planet-warming emissions produced.

