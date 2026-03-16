Hiker shares photo of disturbing discovery on mountain trail: 'Such a trash thing to do'

A hiker was traveling along their trail when they stumbled upon an unfortunate instance of environmental vandalism.

The post, shared on the r/newhampshire Reddit forum, shows a stone formation vandalized with graffiti-like writing along Winslow Trail in Winslow State Park, on Kearsarge Mountain Road in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Photo Credit: Reddit



New Hampshire State Park regulations directly state: "No person shall remove, damage, deface, disturb, or alter any structure, plant, marine, or freshwater aquatic life with the exception of lawful fishing, natural or geological feature, or property on department properties."

The same rules apply to historic properties for the purpose of preserving their historical, cultural, or religious significance. Any person caught violating these provisions will be subject to penalization that could include eviction from the property, restoration of any defaced or destroyed property, an administrative fine, or a misdemeanor, depending on the severity of the incident.

"Such a trash thing to do," one user commented under the post in disappointment and frustration.

"When they don't even know where to put the apostrophe, I highly doubt they have any of the money they are tagging about (for some reason?)… stupid is as stupid does," another user wrote.

While it is unknown whether the individual responsible for this incident faced charges, raising awareness of these actions is the best way to combat them on a large scale.

Human appreciation and respect for natural spaces can only grow if more people are aware of violations like these, and similar instances of vandalism have been shown to be far more severe or even directly harmful to the local environment.

Practicing the seven Leave No Trace principles, which most national parks enforce, helps ensure that these spaces remain preserved as they are, protecting historical or cultural landmarks and the safety of local wildlife.

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