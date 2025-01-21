Vandal defaces iconic American Southwest feature in troubling incident: 'My heart just sank'

While walking along her favorite trail in the Coronado National Forest, Amber Merancio encountered a disturbing sight: Someone had vandalized a saguaro cactus, also known as a giant cactus, a natural gem that dots the American Southwest.

"As I was turning around the corner, I saw a saguaro and it had graffiti on it and it looked like it said 'TWEAK' something and my heart just sank," Merancio told KOLD News 13.

Vandalism such as this could have serious consequences, including criminal charges and fines. Beyond that, the natural landscape could be impacted by the spray paint, which can alter the makeup of plants. Purdue University explains that paint chemicals, especially those found in oil-based paints, can "cause severe damage and even death" to plants.

Cacti and other plants breathe through holes called stomata. When paint from graffiti clogs these, it can block the plant's ability to photosynthesize. Meanwhile, damage from acts such as carving words into cacti can allow bugs and bacteria to enter, creating proper conditions for further damage.

Adam Milnor, Coronado National Forest recreation, heritage, and lands staff officer, said that whoever vandalized the cactus "could be cited and fined." This is because natural beauty is vital to maintain, especially when it is contained in national forests, which are known as havens for wildlife.

According to the U.S. Forest Service website, the Coronado public lands are "brimming with natural resources and diverse wildlife. Challenges include removing invasive plant species in unique native ecosystems to protect these areas from fire and preserve resources for native plants and animals."

These conservation efforts, however, are often undermined by human interference. This has been the case in many parks across the United States, where visitors infiltrate the natural ecosystems and reduce their potential for preservation and biodiversity.

"If we don't take care of it and we don't acknowledge the beauty and the power that we have to protect, then it's going to be lost," Merancio told KOLD.

