Hiker shares photo of upsetting sighting in US national scenic area: 'This is highly illegal'

"Could file a lawsuit to get this abomination cleaned up."

A Reddit user's photo of California's Alabama Hills led to a conversation about the boundary between desert art and environmental damage.

The image, shared in r/nationalparks, shows a boulder painted with bright blue eyes and red lipstick. This unintended landmark has gained attention across social media.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The painted rock face sits in a scenic area just outside of Death Valley National Park. The Hills are technically a part of the Sierra Nevada's geological formation and are managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

According to the post, the rock "is basically a celebrity at this point. Everyone takes pictures with it." The boulder has earned nicknames like Miss Alabama and Lady Face Rock over the years.

But there's a problem.

"Painting on rocks in BLM land is straight-up vandalism," the Redditor explained. "Doing this is highly illegal."

The decorations violate federal regulations protecting public lands, carrying potential fines for anyone caught applying or refreshing the paint.

The origin story is unclear. According to the post, some believe rock climbers created it during the 1980s. Others think a passing traveler with spray paint is responsible.

What's certain is that someone returns periodically to touch up the makeup, perpetuating the illegal artwork.

When people paint rocks or carve initials into protected areas, they damage natural surfaces that took millions of years to form. These actions also set a precedent that encourages others to leave their mark, multiplying the harm.

True appreciation for wild places starts with leaving them undisturbed. The Leave No Trace principles exist to help visitors enjoy nature without compromising it for future generations. When we alter landscapes for photos or personal expression, we prioritize temporary gratification over permanent preservation.

Wildlife and ecosystems depend on intact natural spaces. Chemical paints can leach into soil and water, affecting plants and animals. More broadly, treating public lands as canvases teaches disrespect for the natural world rather than the reverence these places deserve.

The comment section reflected mixed feelings about the painted boulder.

One person suggested, "BLM Rangers could put in cell trail cameras and catch whoever 'fixes' it. Sierra Club or another organization could file a lawsuit to get this abomination cleaned up."

Another commenter proposed taking direct action, writing, "I'd just give that rock a visit in the middle of the night and try to clean it off with some graffiti remover."

