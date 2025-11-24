Camper shares disturbing photos after spotting alarming scene at a campsite: 'I don't get people that do this'

Some people who embark on camping adventures don't always possess the decency to respect the natural areas.

In a Reddit post, one camper shared the disturbing experience they had thanks to a prior camper's neglectful actions.

Photo Credit: iStock

"Rolled up on this campsite to find a plethora of fresh trash including an entire opened beef stick," the user said in the post, accompanied by pictures of food trash with a four-legged visitor.

"That one-eyed mouse proceeded to terrorize us all night. … I retired to my hammock after I felt it climbing up my leg at 9 p.m."

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Other campers and hikers have stumbled upon similar scenes, with campsites littered with everything from plastic trash to food waste. With leftover food items in particular, the issue goes past littering; it's a safety issue.

Leaving food out in wild areas can invite animals to the spot, putting fellow campers at risk. To make things worse, continued feeding of wildlife can cause the animals to form a reliance on humans for food, which inhibits their ability to survive on their own.

The National Park Service elaborated on this, saying that feeding wildlife is actually a form of animal cruelty.

"Animals that are fed by humans learn to frequent roadsides and parking lots, dramatically increasing their chances of being run over by a careless motorist," the NPS highlighted.

By following "Leave No Trace" practices when visiting the outdoors, you can do your part to prevent harm to animals and the environment. Plus, by showing this respect, you can ensure natural areas like campsites can continue to be used by those who enjoy the great outdoors.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their outrage over the mess left by the campsite litterbugs.

"Bagging up your trash and tossing it in the can at the gas station has to be one of the simplest of camping tasks," one user said.

Another added, "I don't get people that do this. ... It takes like 2 minutes to clean up the site before you leave."

