Watchdog group makes disturbing discovery while browsing Facebook Marketplace: 'Should be held accountable'

Facebook hosts a busy online market for live tarantulas and scorpions in the Philippines, with over 16,000 arachnids listed for sale during just two sampling periods in 2020 and 2022, reported Mongabay.

What's happening?

Wildlife trade watchdog Traffic uncovered this online business after analyzing 7,000 Facebook posts across five active groups. Researchers found 14,662 tarantulas from 135 species and 1,387 scorpions from 25 species being openly traded.

Most come from outside the Philippines, with 96% of tarantulas being non-native. Many require special permits under global regulations. The curly hair tarantula from Costa Rica topped the list despite international protections.

"Some of these could have been captive-bred," said study co-author Emerson Sy, per Mongabay. "But for threatened or CITES [Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora]-listed species, legal trade requires a wildlife farm permit — and that's rarely indicated in these posts."

"Platforms or couriers should be held accountable," added Darell Acuña of the Philippine Arachnological Society, per Mongabay.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

This illegal trade puts both native and non-native species at risk while potentially introducing invasive species to new environments.

Native Philippine tarantulas face serious risks. Some appear in the pet trade before scientists even formally describe them. The Palawan blue dwarf tarantula was already being sold before its official documentation in 2016.

The Philippine orange tarantula exhibits worrying signs of over-collection. Many native species exist only in small areas, making them vulnerable to population collapse if poaching continues.

When arachnids disappear, they can't fulfill their duties of controlling pests and recycling nutrients. This disruption affects crop production and ecosystem health in communities.

The situation worsens when pregnant non-native species escape. "Such an event could lead to the release of hundreds of spiderlings," noted Acuña, potentially creating invasive populations with unknown consequences.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

The Philippines already has laws requiring permits for all wildlife trade through the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. The challenge is enforcing and spreading awareness of these laws.

If you're interested in exotic pets, verify that sellers have any and all proper permits before you make a purchase, and report any suspicious listings to local wildlife authorities.

Support local conservation groups that protect vulnerable species. These organizations reduce the demand for wild-caught insects by promoting legal alternatives.

Contact your representatives. Ask for stronger enforcement of wildlife protection laws and increased funding for conservation programs.

