Authorities confiscate over $600,000 worth of goods after cracking down on massive black market operation — here's what's happening

An international wildlife trafficking organization in Peru was brought to a halt after authorities broke up the operation, arresting a dozen conspirators and confiscating several animals.

What's happening?

According to Noticias Ambientales (Environmental News), a joint venture by the National Police of Peru and the Public Ministry put an end to the illicit operation. Two Spanish citizens were among the 12 arrested, and animals with a street value of over $600,000 were seized.

Officials reported the animals were being illegally trafficked to multiple countries, including China, Russia, Thailand, and the United States. Among them were endangered species protected under environmental laws. While the arrests were a welcome development in protecting threatened species, the black market for illegal wildlife trade is just too lucrative to stop for long.

Why is animal trafficking such a concern?

Poaching is one of the biggest threats to endangered species. Whether it's for an exotic pet or an ingredient for traditional medicines, the result of removing an animal from the ecosystem is the same. It disrupts the delicate balance of an area's biodiversity. Big cats, such as leopards and tigers, which unscrupulous collectors commonly target, play a vital role in the ecosystem as apex predators. Removing them from an area will have catastrophic consequences, upsetting the food web and allowing their prey populations to grow out of control.

Given the clandestine nature of the crime, it's difficult to calculate precisely how much revenue it generates; however, the Global Environment Facility estimates the figure to be between $7 billion and $23 billion annually.

What's being done about the illegal wildlife trade?

An international crime ultimately requires international coordination to prevent. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) is an international treaty signed by 185 countries. It's been in effect for 50 years and has achieved some significant milestones (like reduced elephant killings). However, there's still much more to be done, and its terms need to be strictly enforced.

The responsibility of curbing illegal animal trade also falls on the individual. Consumers have a responsibility to make informed choices about the brands they support. Additionally, it's important to be wary of companies that claim their green credentials without substantiating them.

